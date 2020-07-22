California distributes 157k new offsets as it labels additional projects with DEBs

California issued more than 157,000 new offsets over the past week, with nearly 70,000 of those credits tagged as having direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBS), according to data published by regulator ARB on Wednesday.