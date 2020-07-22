DOJ may have fast tracked WCI linkage lawsuit to appeal case before presidential election -sources

Published 21:31 on July 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:47 on July 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) may have eyed a quick resolution of its constitutional challenges to the California-Quebec ETS linkage to enable President Donald Trump's administration to appeal to a more conservative court, lawyers involved in the case told Carbon Pulse.