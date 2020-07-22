Quebec delays 2019 industrial allowance true-up due to COVID-19

Quebec will postpone the distribution of the remaining industrial carbon allocations for the 2019 compliance year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the province will still transfer the allowances well before emitters need them for ETS compliance, according to a notice published Wednesday.