Biden calls for US Clean Energy Standard to achieve grid decarbonisation by 2035

Published 07:19 on July 14, 2020 / Last updated at 09:58 on July 14, 2020

Presumptive US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled a new climate plan on Tuesday that incorporates a market-based clean energy standard and shortens the timeline for the US power sector to hit net zero emissions compared to recent legislative proposals.