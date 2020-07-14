New York firm eyes new low-carbon transition fund

A New York-based firm will launch a hedge fund next month aimed at capitalising on the societal shift to a low-carbon economy, with 40% of its investment aimed at purchasing emissions allowances, according to media reports.