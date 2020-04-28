California gasoline consumption dips in January, cutting WCI carbon obligations

Published 22:35 on April 28, 2020

California gasoline consumption declined year-on-year in January while diesel sales rose over the month, but the statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order implemented in March to quell the spread of the coronavirus is expected to cause those figures to plummet.