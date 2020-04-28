Americas > Green Deal the ‘compass’ to guide EU’s post-virus recovery, urge Merkel, von der Leyen

Green Deal the ‘compass’ to guide EU’s post-virus recovery, urge Merkel, von der Leyen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday reiterated her support for a more ambitious EU emissions reduction target for 2030, and along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged fellow lawmakers to ensure that the bloc’s Green Deal is a central and guiding component of Europe’s post-coronavirus recovery plan.

