China readies rules for carbon finance products ahead of ETS launch

Published 12:14 on April 2, 2020 / Last updated at 12:14 on April 2, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

China is preparing a set of rules and standards for financial products tied to its emerging carbon market, indicating those will eventually become available for traders though it remains uncertain if the instruments will be allowed from the start of the national emissions trading scheme.