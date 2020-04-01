EU Market: EUAs tumble 3.4% as stock markets resume declines

EUAs fell almost a euro to below €17 on Wednesday, halting carbon’s recent recovery as markets dove on worsening coronavirus developments and the UK’s auction barely cleared.

The Dec-20 EUA contract on ICE settled down 60 cents at €17.08, a little way off the day’s low of €16.70.

Volume was 23 million with 5.3 mln traded on ICE’s other EUA contracts, daily turnover that was fairly modest compared to recent heavy sessions that have frequently topped 50 mln.

Prices tumbled early on and decisively broke below €17 after the auction, knocking back prices that had hit a two-week high above €18.10 on Tuesday in a recovery said to be partly down to short-covering into the quarter end.

Prices had crept up since last Monday’s 22-month low of €14.34 following a two-week 40% crash linked to the global coronavirus crisis.

Today’s move went against the neutral-to-bullish view of technical analyst Clive Lambert of FuturesTechs, who was targeting another run-up to Tuesday’s top of €18.10 Fibonacci retracement resistance level.

However, in an early note he did suggest that yesterday’s failure to break above that mark could benefit short-sellers, with downside support as low as long-term upward trendline currently at €14.48.

Both Germany’s DAX index – to which EUAs have been closely correlated of late – and the pan-European STOXX 50 sank 4% as grim US projections of up to 240,00 American deaths due to the coronavirus weighed on markets.

That signalled a halt to a week-long rally in equities, which clawed back some of their massive virus-related losses as funds were forced to rebalance their portfolios ahead of the quarter-end.

“EUAs do seem to be taking a lead from what is happening in equities, with so much uncertainty on fundamentals it becomes more important to look at the capital flows,” said one trader.

Meanwhile, survey data published this morning showed Germany’s manufacturing sector saw the steepest decrease in output since 2009 in March, as plants closed as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing in Europe’s biggest economy was at 45.4, both lower than February’s 48.0 and the 50 reading that indicates a contraction in activity (see table below).

The European energy complex posted significant drops, with key oil, gas, coal, and power contracts all well into negative territory.

The front-month Brent crude oil contract lost 5.5% to $24.91/barrel on ICE, approaching Monday’s 18-year low of $21.65. The equivalent Dutch TTF gas contract shed 0.8% to 6.85/MWh.

The next-year baseload German power contract dipped 2% to €38.56/MWh on EEX, while the corresponding ARA coal import contract was off 1.7% to $54.25/tonne on ICE.

That helped maintain the incremental gains in coal generator margins over the past week from very lowly levels, one of the few bullish signals for EUAs as it increases the buying incentive for utilities.

“In the following days EUAs may stay in a tight range around €17 if other markets will remain relatively calm,” said Jan Kresnik of traders Belektron in a weekly emailed note.

“If the situation in US keeps worsening and equity and commodity markets start to turn down again, EUAs might follow,” he added, noting that EUA volatility and volume had been declining since the collapse to €14.34.

AUCTION COLLAPSE

EUA prices plunged some 30 cents below €17 to the day’s low in the aftermath of the UK’s spot auction, one of the weakest of 2020 that came in contrast to the two prior price-jumping premium sales.

Auction results have drawn more attention from market participants of late as a driver for the secondary market.

“It is one point of relative clarity about demand that we have on a daily basis, so the auction becomes more of a reference,” the trader added.

Today’s sale – a 5.73 mln offering more than double most auction volumes – cleared at a massive 26-cent discount to the secondary market at €16.64, the second biggest discount so far this year.

Other demand signals were also weak, with the market barely scraping enough bid coverage at 1.36 and a high bidder success rate of 81% suggesting timid bidding by core participants (see table below).

Traders said they did not expect today’s release of EU ETS preliminary data for 2019 emissions to have much of a bearing on prices, as a substantial drop emissions had already been priced in based on projections.

Verified emissions in the EU ETS dropped by slightly more than expected in 2019, analysts said following the publication, with Refinitiv estimating output fell by 8.7% from stationary installations.

Below is a summary of economic data released today that are relevant for EU carbon prices.

DATE INDICATOR PERIOD ESTIMATE PREVIOUS ACTUAL 1-Apr EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Mar 20 44.7 44.8 44.5 1-Apr DE Markit/BME Mfg Final PMI Mar 20 45.5 45.7 45.4 1-Apr FR Markit Mfg Final PMI Mar 20 42.9 42.9 43.2 1-Apr UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Mar 20 47 48 47.8 1-Apr ES Mfg PMI Mar 20 44 50.4 45.7 1-Apr IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Mar 20 40.5 48.7 40.3 1-Apr PL Mfg PMI Mar 20 45.2 48.2 42.4 1-Apr CZ HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Mar 20 42.5 46.5 41.3 1-Apr CZ HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Mar 20 42.5 46.5 41.3

(Source: IG.com)

Below is a summary of today’s spot EUA auction. The discount/premium reflects where the sale cleared in relation to the secondary spot market based on the last Dec-20 futures trade on ICE at the time the auction’s bidding window closed. Year-to-date (YTD) averages are across all EUA auctions.

Seller UK Quantity 5.7275M Clearing price €16.64 Disc (-)/Prem (+) to spot (YTD avg) -0.26 (-0.03) Bid coverage (YTD avg) 1.36 (2.02) # of Bidders (YTD avg) 16 (24) Bidder success rate (YTD avg) 81% (74%) Clearing price-Mean bid (YTD avg) NA (-0.10)

By Ben Garside – ben@carbon-pulse.com