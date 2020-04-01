COP26 climate summit postponed to 2021 over coronavirus fears

Governments have agreed to delay the COP26 summit in Glasgow until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the nearly 200 parties to the Paris Agreement will probably have to wait at least another six months to agree the rulebook for international emissions trading under the 2015 climate pact.