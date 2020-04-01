Tokyo ETS emissions edge up, but remain well below target

Companies participating in Tokyo’s municipal emissions trading scheme marginally increased their CO2 output in FY2018, but most have already met their target for 2024, according to government data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.