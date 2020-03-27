California grid experiencing shift in electricity demand amid COVID-19 outbreak

Published 16:49 on March 27, 2020 / Last updated at 16:49 on March 27, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is seeing a reduction in power usage due to the statewide shelter-in-place order announced last week to combat the coronavirus outbreak, likely cutting entities' compliance obligations for the sector in the WCI-linked ETS.