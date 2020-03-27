US EPA extends RFS compliance deadline for small refiners, citing coronavirus

Published 20:26 on March 27, 2020 / Last updated at 21:04 on March 27, 2020

The US EPA on Friday afternoon postponed next week’s deadline for small refineries to surrender biofuel credits against their Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also addressing a recent court decision on the policy’s compliance waiver programme.