DOJ challenge to WCI linkage will remain in district court

Published 20:23 on March 24, 2020 / Last updated at 20:23 on March 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) missed a deadline to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that found the California-Quebec cap-and-trade linkage did not violate the US Constitution’s Compact or Treaty Clauses, a lawyer involved in the case said.