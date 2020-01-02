California-registered ETS accounts rise with new general market participants

Fourteen entities opened Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts in the California cap-and-trade programme during the fourth quarter as the total number climbed to 717, according to data released this week by state regulator ARB.