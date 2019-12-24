California distributes 856k offsets to close out the year, as 2019 total halves

Published 21:36 on December 24, 2019 / Last updated at 21:36 on December 24, 2019

California regulator ARB doled out some 855,700 offsets last week on a flurry of credits from ozone-depleting substance (ODS) projects, with the total number of California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) issued in 2019 having fallen by more than half compared to the previous year, according to state data published Tuesday.