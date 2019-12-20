WCI Q1 auction volume drops to 65.7 mln current, future vintage allowances

Published 20:18 on December 20, 2019 / Last updated at 20:18 on December 20, 2019 / Americas, Canada, US

California and Quebec will auction off 65.7 million current and future vintage allowances on Feb. 19, as the quarterly sales fall significantly from 2019 levels.