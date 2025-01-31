WTO-backed technology transfer can help Caribbean meet EU CBAM challenge -think tank
Published 16:01 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 16:01 on January 31, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, South & Central
The World Trade Organization (WTO) can support members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental union to avert the worst impacts of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a regional think tank, though CARICOM should also pursue greater intra-bloc alignment between climate and international trade policy.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) can support members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental union to avert the worst impacts of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a regional think tank, though CARICOM should also pursue greater intra-bloc alignment between climate and international trade policy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.