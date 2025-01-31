Americas > WTO-backed technology transfer can help Caribbean meet EU CBAM challenge -think tank

WTO-backed technology transfer can help Caribbean meet EU CBAM challenge -think tank

Published 16:01 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:01 on January 31, 2025  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, South & Central

The World Trade Organization (WTO) can support members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental union to avert the worst impacts of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a regional think tank, though CARICOM should also pursue greater intra-bloc alignment between climate and international trade policy.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) can support members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental union to avert the worst impacts of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a regional think tank, though CARICOM should also pursue greater intra-bloc alignment between climate and international trade policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.