WTO-backed technology transfer can help Caribbean meet EU CBAM challenge -think tank

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The World Trade Organization (WTO) can support members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental union to avert the worst impacts of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a regional think tank, though CARICOM should also pursue greater intra-bloc alignment between climate and international trade policy.