EMEA > EU’s 2040 climate target plan facing delay, amid political infighting

EU’s 2040 climate target plan facing delay, amid political infighting

Published 15:19 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:19 on January 31, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission will put forward its 2040 climate target bill “sooner rather than later”, a spokesperson said Friday, reaffirming that Europe’s aim is still to get its legislation adopted before the COP30 UN climate summit in November.
The European Commission will put forward its 2040 climate target bill “sooner rather than later”, a spokesperson said Friday, reaffirming that Europe’s aim is still to get its legislation adopted before the COP30 UN climate summit in November.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.