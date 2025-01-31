Americas > INTERVIEW: Carbon industry misinterpreting definition of ‘net zero’ emissions, says physicist

Published 14:43 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:43 on January 31, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Carbon markets are misinterpreting how the target of “zero net emissions” should be reached, according to a physicist behind the concept, speaking to Carbon Pulse.
