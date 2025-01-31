Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:57 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 12:57 on January 31, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon permits were poised to return a 14% monthly rise in January after posting a seventh gain in the last 10 days on Friday morning, with a strong auction outcome underpinning the market's stability amid strength in power and gas, while UKAs remained on course to record their largest-ever weekly gain.
