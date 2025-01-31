Climate Talks > G20 falls behind on climate pledges as NDC deadline approaches

G20 falls behind on climate pledges as NDC deadline approaches

Published 16:43 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:43 on January 31, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International

As time runs out for countries around the world to submit new national emissions reduction targets to the UN, G20 nations are failing to lead by example, researchers have found.
As time runs out for countries around the world to submit new national emissions reduction targets to the UN, G20 nations are failing to lead by example, researchers have found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.