Deeper reforms targetting flawed accounting, perverse incentives needed to preserve voluntary carbon market -researchers

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Despite improvements made in the past few years, “deeper and more comprehensive reforms” are required - in particular to address flawed accounting approaches and perverse incentives - in order to assure the voluntary carbon market’s longer-term sustainability, a new academic paper warns.