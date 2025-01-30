Americas > Deeper reforms targetting flawed accounting, perverse incentives needed to preserve voluntary carbon market -researchers

Deeper reforms targetting flawed accounting, perverse incentives needed to preserve voluntary carbon market -researchers

Published 22:56 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:56 on January 30, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Despite improvements made in the past few years, “deeper and more comprehensive reforms” are required - in particular to address flawed accounting approaches and perverse incentives - in order to assure the voluntary carbon market’s longer-term sustainability, a new academic paper warns.
