Americas > Shell Canada exits Alberta oilsands, raises CCS stake

Shell Canada exits Alberta oilsands, raises CCS stake

Published 22:52 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:52 on January 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Canadian oil and gas giant Shell Canada is officially out of Alberta’s oilsands, increasing its carbon capture and storage (CCS) stake in an existing project.
Canadian oil and gas giant Shell Canada is officially out of Alberta’s oilsands, increasing its carbon capture and storage (CCS) stake in an existing project.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.