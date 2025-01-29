EU CBAM could cost Northern Ireland up to £200 mln per year -report
Published 17:24 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 17:24 on January 29, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) may be costly and disruptive for Northern Ireland, requiring payments of up to £200 million a year — unless the bloc and UK decide to link their emissions trading schemes, a new report warned on Wednesday.
