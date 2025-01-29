Carbon Taxes > Russia needs $25/t carbon price to sprout afforestation, say academics

Russia needs $25/t carbon price to sprout afforestation, say academics

Published 17:32 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:32 on January 29, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Russia will need a jurisdictional price of between $20-25 per credit to see significant growth in afforestation, more than double the levy set under the pilot Sakhalin scheme, according to a new academic paper.
