Tokyo trading houses’ Asian gas focus wrong footed -report
Published 08:49 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 08:49 on January 29, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan
Japan’s giant trading houses are lagging in the global move to decarbonise and risk harming regional climate goals and stranding Asian nations with fossil fuel assets that may become obsolete at best or lock in long term emissions at worst, a paper released Wednesday found.
