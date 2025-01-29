Asia Pacific > Japanese cement maker invests $5 mln in Australian decarbonisation firm

Japanese cement maker invests $5 mln in Australian decarbonisation firm

Published 08:30 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:30 on January 29, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan

A Japanese cement maker on Wednesday announced an investment of $5 million in an Australian decarbonisation firm to help it scale up its mineral carbonation technology.
A Japanese cement maker on Wednesday announced an investment of $5 million in an Australian decarbonisation firm to help it scale up its mineral carbonation technology.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.