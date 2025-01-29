EMEA > EU-funded study makes new projections on carbon removals potential

EU-funded study makes new projections on carbon removals potential

Published 08:01 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:01 on January 29, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

European supply of CO2 removal (CDR) technology has the potential to reach 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year in 2035, according to an EU-funded study released this week, which also includes cost projections for the next decade.
European supply of CO2 removal (CDR) technology has the potential to reach 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year in 2035, according to an EU-funded study released this week, which also includes cost projections for the next decade.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.