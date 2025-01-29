German startup raises €10 mln to advance forest MRV for carbon credits
Published 09:00 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 16:15 on January 20, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Munich-based company has secured €10 million in Series A funding to expand its operations across Europe and improve its platform for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of forest carbon projects, the company announced on Wednesday.
A Munich-based company has secured €10 million in Series A funding to expand its operations across Europe and improve its platform for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of forest carbon projects, the company announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.