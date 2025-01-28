Geological CO2 storage development skewed towards wealthier nations, study finds
Published 22:54 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 22:54 on January 28, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Rich countries with established oil and gas industries are leading the development of geological CO2 storage (GCS), leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise, while lower-income countries, despite often facing greater climate challenges, struggle to access the resources needed to implement this critical technology – exposing deep inequalities in global climate action.
Rich countries with established oil and gas industries are leading the development of geological CO2 storage (GCS), leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise, while lower-income countries, despite often facing greater climate challenges, struggle to access the resources needed to implement this critical technology – exposing deep inequalities in global climate action.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.