Americas > Canada funds satellite observation for biodiversity

Canada funds satellite observation for biodiversity

Published 23:27 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:27 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Canada

Canada’s federal government is offering up C$5 million (US$3.5 mln) to projects aimed at developing space-based solutions for biodiversity protection and restoration across the country.
Canada’s federal government is offering up C$5 million (US$3.5 mln) to projects aimed at developing space-based solutions for biodiversity protection and restoration across the country.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.