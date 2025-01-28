UPDATE – UKAs surge on media reports of British govt push for ETS linkage with EU
Published 09:03 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 09:55 on January 28, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
UK carbon prices rallied above £40 per tonne on Tuesday morning after the Financial Times published an article describing a push from Kier Starmer's government to relink the British emissions trading market market with that of the EU ahead of an upcoming key Brussels summit.
UK carbon prices rallied above £40 per tonne on Tuesday morning after the Financial Times published an article describing a push from Kier Starmer's government to relink the British emissions trading market market with that of the EU ahead of an upcoming key Brussels summit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.