European capacity markets have funnelled over €50 bln to fossil fuels since 2015 -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Capacity markets across Europe have allocated nearly €53 billion in public subsidies to fossil power plants since 2015, funded through a levy on energy bills aimed at ensuring the lights are kept on at all times, a new report published on Tuesday has revealed.