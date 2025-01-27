European capacity markets have funnelled over €50 bln to fossil fuels since 2015 -report
Published 23:01 on January 27, 2025
Capacity markets across Europe have allocated nearly €53 billion in public subsidies to fossil power plants since 2015, funded through a levy on energy bills aimed at ensuring the lights are kept on at all times, a new report published on Tuesday has revealed.
