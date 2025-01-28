INTERVIEW: Voluntary buyers must act now despite SBTi uncertainty on carbon credit use

Published 09:31 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 17:36 on January 27, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Uncertainty over whether the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) will approve carbon credit use as part of corporate net zero goals does not have to deter buyers from participating in the voluntary market — but they should adopt a creative approach to accounting while they wait for clarity, according to the CEO of a brokerage.