Americas > Australian lithium developer looks to generate carbon credits using CDR in Quebec

Australian lithium developer looks to generate carbon credits using CDR in Quebec

Published 09:55 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:55 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Voluntary

An Australian lithium developer has announced partnerships with several carbon removal (CDR) technology firms to develop carbon sequestration capabilities at a former diamond mine in Quebec.
An Australian lithium developer has announced partnerships with several carbon removal (CDR) technology firms to develop carbon sequestration capabilities at a former diamond mine in Quebec.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.