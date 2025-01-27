VCM Report: Market ticks along amid cookstoves, US political uncertainty

Published 18:20 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 18:39 on January 27, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Indecision and uncertainty continued to plague the voluntary carbon market after news broke that the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) may not decide on which cookstoves methodologies will qualify for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality label until the end of March, while participants continued to digest the possible impact of US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.