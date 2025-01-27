INTERVIEW: Offsets should only be allowed for unavoidable emissions, says EU Parliament speaker on Green Claims Directive

Published 17:22 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 17:22 on January 27, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary

The lead European Parliament negotiator on the EU's Green Claims Directive told Carbon Pulse she will push for climate neutrality claims based on carbon offsets to be allowed only for leading companies that need to tackle their “residual emissions” during final talks on the directive due to kick off this week.