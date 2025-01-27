INTERVIEW: Offsets should only be allowed for unavoidable emissions, says EU Parliament speaker on Green Claims Directive
Published 17:22 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 17:22 on January 27, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
The lead European Parliament negotiator on the EU's Green Claims Directive told Carbon Pulse she will push for climate neutrality claims based on carbon offsets to be allowed only for leading companies that need to tackle their “residual emissions” during final talks on the directive due to kick off this week.
The lead European Parliament negotiator on the EU's Green Claims Directive told Carbon Pulse she will push for climate neutrality claims based on carbon offsets to be allowed only for leading companies that need to tackle their “residual emissions” during final talks on the directive due to kick off this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.