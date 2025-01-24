FEATURE: UK ETS can nudge shipping towards decarbonisation, but won’t suffice on its own
Published 08:18 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 08:23 on January 24, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS
Adding shipping to the UK ETS could help push the sector towards decarbonisation — but there are concerns that the carbon price is still too low to make a dent and that it creates a patchwork of regulations in a market where international measures are also in the pipeline.
