FEATURE: UK ETS can nudge shipping towards decarbonisation, but won’t suffice on its own

Published 08:18 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 08:23 on January 24, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS

Adding shipping to the UK ETS could help push the sector towards decarbonisation — but there are concerns that the carbon price is still too low to make a dent and that it creates a patchwork of regulations in a market where international measures are also in the pipeline.