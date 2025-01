US agency guidance limits federal funding halt to climate initiatives

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The White House issued further guidance on executive actions from the new US administration, which halted the disbursement of funds appropriated under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, among other policies affecting the direction of environmental policy.