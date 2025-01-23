US agency guidance limits federal funding halt to climate initiatives

Published 00:55 on January 23, 2025 / Last updated at 00:55 on January 23, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

The White House issued further guidance on executive actions from the new US administration, which halted the disbursement of funds appropriated under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, among other policies affecting the direction of environmental policy.