Americas > FEATURE: Canadian carbon tax on the chopping block

FEATURE: Canadian carbon tax on the chopping block

Published 23:57 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:57 on January 22, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s exit has raised the stakes for Canada’s carbon policy, leaving market experts questioning what’s ahead after the country’s impending election.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s exit has raised the stakes for Canada’s carbon policy, leaving market experts questioning what’s ahead after the country’s impending election.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.