California oil and gas company greenlights state’s first CCS project

A California fossil fuel producer announced Monday that it will be moving forward with constructing the state’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in a depleted oil and gas field, despite an unresolved legal challenge from environmental groups aiming to block the initiative.