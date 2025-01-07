Americas > VCM MONTHLY DATA: Retirements fall short of annual record as issuance boom pushes credit surplus to new heights

Published 17:39 on January 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:44 on January 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The voluntary carbon market (VCM) ended up falling just short of the annual credit retirement volume record in 2024, while a surge in issuances pushed the market’s surplus to new heights.
The voluntary carbon market (VCM) ended up falling just short of the annual credit retirement volume record in 2024, while a surge in issuances pushed the market’s surplus to new heights.


