Euro Markets: EUAs post further gains as resumption of auctions looms over market

European carbon allowances extended their gains to another seven-month high on Friday as buyers continued to build positions despite the prospect of auctions resuming nextweek, as natural gas prices consolidated just above €50/MWh for a second day.
