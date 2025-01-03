EMEA > Family-owned firms emit more under EU ETS but hold higher innovation potential -study

Family-owned firms emit more under EU ETS but hold higher innovation potential -study

Published 17:02 on January 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:04 on January 4, 2025  /  EMEA, EU ETS

Family-controlled companies emit more greenhouse gases than their non-family counterparts under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), but they show greater potential for leveraging innovation to reduce emissions, a new academic study has found.
Family-controlled companies emit more greenhouse gases than their non-family counterparts under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), but they show greater potential for leveraging innovation to reduce emissions, a new academic study has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.