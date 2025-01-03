Family-owned firms emit more under EU ETS but hold higher innovation potential -study
Published 17:02 on January 3, 2025 / Last updated at 01:04 on January 4, 2025 / EMEA, EU ETS
Family-controlled companies emit more greenhouse gases than their non-family counterparts under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), but they show greater potential for leveraging innovation to reduce emissions, a new academic study has found.
