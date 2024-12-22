Oslo court quashes NOK 400 mln EU ETS fine against Norwegian Air
Published 13:18 on December 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:42 on December 23, 2024 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
An Oslo court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was not obligated to fulfil its obligations under the EU ETS for 2020 during its reconstruction process, and that a NOK 400 million (€33.8 mln) penalty imposed on the carrier by the country's Environment Agency was unlawful.
An Oslo court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was not obligated to fulfil its obligations under the EU ETS for 2020 during its reconstruction process, and that a NOK 400 million (€33.8 mln) penalty imposed on the carrier by the country's Environment Agency was unlawful.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.