Oslo court quashes NOK 400 mln EU ETS fine against Norwegian Air

Published 13:18 on December 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:42 on December 23, 2024 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

An Oslo court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was not obligated to fulfil its obligations under the EU ETS for 2020 during its reconstruction process, and that a NOK 400 million (€33.8 mln) penalty imposed on the carrier by the country's Environment Agency was unlawful.