Oslo court quashes NOK 400 mln EU ETS fine against Norwegian Air

Published 13:18 on December 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:42 on December 23, 2024

An Oslo court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was not obligated to fulfil its obligations under the EU ETS for 2020 during its reconstruction process, and that a NOK 400 million (€33.8 mln) penalty imposed on the carrier by the country's Environment Agency was unlawful.
An Oslo court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was not obligated to fulfil its obligations under the EU ETS for 2020 during its reconstruction process, and that a NOK 400 million (€33.8 mln) penalty imposed on the carrier by the country's Environment Agency was unlawful.


