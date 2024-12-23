Second Trump presidency forces Australia to push back 2035 NDC advice -Climate Change Authority
Published 00:06 on December 23, 2024 / Last updated at 00:06 on December 23, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International
The election of US President Donald Trump means Australia’s Climate Change Authority (CCA) will delay its advice on the country’s 2035 climate target in order to conduct further analysis, according to local media.
The election of US President Donald Trump means Australia’s Climate Change Authority (CCA) will delay its advice on the country’s 2035 climate target in order to conduct further analysis, according to local media.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.