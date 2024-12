Peru court demands land titling, nullified concessions in one of most-credited REDD carbon projects

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A judge in the San Martin region of Peru has ruled against several government agencies and an NGO developer that manages one of the world’s biggest historical issuers of REDD credits, in favour of Indigenous peoples, ordering the state to apply land titles to ancestral lands, nullify some forest concessions, and conduct community consultations with benefit-sharing.