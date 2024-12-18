Bill Gates-backed fund piles millions into Canadian carbon removal developer
Published 16:43 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 16:43 on December 18, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
Bill Gates’s clean tech venture fund has stumped up $40 million to invest in a carbon removal startup aiming to create a Canadian testing ground for multiple direct air capture (DAC) technologies, the firms said on Wednesday.
Bill Gates’s clean tech venture fund has stumped up $40 million to invest in a carbon removal startup aiming to create a Canadian testing ground for multiple direct air capture (DAC) technologies, the firms said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.