FEATURE: CSRD to spell end of companies cherry-picking how they disclose climate risk

Published 15:14 on December 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:11 on December 17, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, US

The requirement for many large companies to start disclosing under the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) from next year will improve the quality and consistency of reporting on ESG issues, bringing it up to investor-grade quality on par with other financial disclosures, experts have said.